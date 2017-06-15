Back Stories: NY Rangers Celebrate Stanley Cup Victory With Ticker Tape Parade

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back June 15, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, New York Rangers, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Before the eyes of the sports world fixated on O.J. Simpson, they were watching the New York Rangers celebrate their Stanley Cup victory up the Canyon of Heroes.

Tom Kaminski watched all the action from above.

From The Vault: New York Rangers Win 1994 Stanley Cup

“The word that I used was something like 54 years of pent up emotion is now exploding in Lower Manhattan,” he remembers. “The enthusiasm was just something that I had never seen. And this is from 2,000 feet.”

