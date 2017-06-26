Boomer & Carton Podcast: June 26, 2017

June 26, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The Yankees lost again Sunday. Are they in real trouble? Boomer and Craig discussed the Bombers at length to kick off a new week of shows.

They also got into Ice Cube’s “Big3” league debut, Jordan Spieth’s spectacular win, NBA “super-teams” posing a problem, John McEnroe’s comments on Serena Williams, and a whole lot more.

Later, Devils forward Nico Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft, stopped by, as did veteran actor and Knicks fan Matthew Modine.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

