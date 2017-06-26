Sentencing Day For Driver In Deadly Short Hills Mall Carjacking

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The getaway driver convicted in the carjacking and fatal shooting of a Hoboken attorney at The Mall at Short Hills will be sentenced.
Basim Henry was convicted in the death of 30-year-old Dustin Friedland in March.
Prosecutors say Henry confessed that he drove three men to the mall so they could steal a vehicle in December 2013. They say one of the men shot and killed Friedland after a struggle and the suspects then ordered Friedland’s wife to get out of the couple’s Range Rover.
Video from the mall shows an SUV driven by Henry leave the garage, followed by Friedland’s Range Rover. The Range Rover was recovered in Newark the next day behind an abandoned house.
During his trial, defense lawyer Michael Rubas argued Henry wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions, but prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the vehicle.
The 36-year-old could get life in prison.
Trial dates for the other three men have not been set.