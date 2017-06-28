Reports: Knicks To Part Ways With Jackson Amid Feuds With Star Players

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the end, the bickering proved to be too much.

In a somewhat stunning move, the Knicks were set to announce Wednesday that they have parted ways with team president Phil Jackson. The decision comes in the wake of turmoil involving stars Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson, who had two years and $24 million left on his contract, struggled to push the franchise in a new direction, going 80-166 in his first three years at the helm. Team owner James Dolan vowed back in February to see Jackson’s contract “all the way to the end.”

But when internal strife gets to be too much, even the most steadfast of pledges are hard to honor.

The Knicks were basically at war with Anthony, and wanted desperately to get him off the roster. Back in mid-April, Jackson said the veteran swingman would be “better off somewhere else.”

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that will be better off somewhere else and using his talents somewhere where he can win or chase that championship,” Jackson said. “Right now, we need players that are really active, can play every single play, defensively and offensively. It’s really important for us.”

MORE: Report: Carmelo Anthony Less Open To Approving Trade From Knicks

According to reports, Anthony isn’t too keen on waiving his no-trade clause and the Knicks are very much against buying out the remaining the two years and $54 million on the forward’s contract.

The Knicks are coming off a 31-51 season that started off encouraging enough, with wins in 12 of their first 21 games.

But things went off the rails from there and Jackson found himself continually embroiled in controversy due to his problems with his star player and his loyalty to the triangle, an offense that is considered archaic by many of today’s players and basketball insiders.

While it’s true Jackson found tremendous success using the triangle while head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, winning 11 championships, it had become increasingly clear that very few, besides Jackson, himself, thought the offense could work in New York.

In recent weeks, Jackson found himself butting heads with the Knicks’ other star, Porzingis.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Do Smart Things By Keeping Porzingis, Drafting Ntilikina

The issues started when the Latvian big man skipped an end-of-the-season exit interview due to a frustration over the team’s direction. The situation only intensified from there and reached a breaking point during the hours leading up to last week’s NBA Draft, as Jackson said he was listening to offers from other clubs to acquire Porzingis, one of the brightest young talents in the league.

He explained his rationale to MSG Network.

“The future, you know, what it brings. Does it bring us two starters and a draft pick or something that’s even beyond that? [That’s] something we have to look at as far as going down the road. We know what he is. He’s a unicorn and he’s special,” Jackson said.

In the end, Jackson held on to Porzingis, but there was no indication that the rift between the two was remedied.

According to an ESPN report, general manager Steve Mills will oversee the rest of the team’s offseason, starting with the free agent signing period, which begins on Saturday.

Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.