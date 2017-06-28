Boomer & Carton: Phil Jackson Is Out And Boomer Is Pumped

June 28, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday morning after seeing reports that the Knicks plan to relieve team president Phil Jackson of his duties.

Craig had the day off, but as luck would have it former Knick and current MSG Network analyst Wally Szczerbiak happened to be sitting in.

The guys discussed Jackson’s tumultuous tenure with the Knicks and wondered who owner James Dolan might hire to take his place. They also talked about what the move means for Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, and everyone else at MSG.

Later, the guys discussed ugly Tuesday night losses by the Yankees and Mets.

