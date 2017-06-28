State Lawmakers To Reconvene To Try Again On Mayoral Control Of NYC Schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Less than a week after they ended their regular session, state lawmakers are returning to Albany to try again when it comes to extending mayoral control of schools in New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally ordered the Senate and Assembly to reconvene Wednesday.

The 15-year-old state policy giving Mayor Bill de Blasio control over his city’s schools expires Friday if lawmakers do nothing.

De Blasio will be calling in to WCBS Newsradio 880 at 9:30 a.m. and 1010 WINS at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Cuomo is calling lawmakers back to give the mayor a one year extension on running the city schools.

Last week, Cuomo said it was a “dereliction of duty” for lawmakers to end their 2017 session without a deal to extend mayoral control of city schools.

“For a body that talks so much about education to leave without an agreement… is just the height of irresponsibility,” Cuomo said last Thursday.

Many legislators also want the special session to focus on emergency funding for the city’s subways, following another derailment Tuesday.

Lawmakers ended their work last week without a deal to extend mayoral control.

Senate Republicans wanted to tie an extension to help for charter schools. Assembly Democrats balked and instead tied the renewal of mayoral control to the extension of local sales taxes.

If the policy does expire on June 30, control of city schools would revert to a single board of education and dozens of community school boards. The city estimates that could create $1.6 billion in added administrative costs over 10 years.

