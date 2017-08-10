NYPD: Armed Men Steal Sneakers From Would-Be Sellers After Setting Up Meetings On Facebook

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is on the hunt for two men they say have been robbing victims they’ve met through social media.
Investigators say the suspects agree on Facebook to purchase an item, usually Yeezy sneakers, only to rob the seller at gunpoint once they meet in person to complete the transaction.
Police say the men have struck six times since April.
Just last month, they allegedly robbed a man of two pairs of sneakers at the Newkirk Avenue subway station after punching him in the face.
Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.