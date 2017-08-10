Yankees’ Girardi On WFAN: Sabathia ‘Probably Doubtful’ To Make Next Start

NEW YORK (WFAN) — CC Sabathia is “probably doubtful” to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Thursday.

Sabathia was removed from Tuesday night’s game at Toronto after his right knee flared up, but his MRI a day later showed no new damage.

“We want to sit down and see him tomorrow face to face before we really make any decisions (about his next start),” Girardi told WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts.

Girardi said that if Sabathia cannot pitch, Jordan Montgomery would likely start in his place.

Sabathia is 9-5 this season with a 4.05 ERA.

Meanwhile Thursday, the Yankees placed rookie outfiedler Clint Frazier on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique injury while activating outfielder Aaron Hicks, who is returning from an oblique injury of his own.

Girardi indicated that Frazier’s injury is not serious.

“I think the extent of his ribcage injury is not near what Aaron Hicks’ was,” Girardi said. “His was a pretty low strain. We don’t expect it to be a real long time, but we thought it was best to put him on the DL instead of playing (with a) short (roster), and Hicksy’s available, so we made the move.”

CATCHING ON

After briefly benching Gary Sanchez for defensive reasons, Girardi said the second-year catcher has performed well behind the plate in the two games since his return to the lineup.

“He’s been really good,” the Yankees manager said. “He’s blocked the ball extremely well. I thought he did a good — and he’s done a good job all year — of framing pitches. He’s done a good job of working with our staff.

“The issues have come, in a sense, with blocking some of the balls and just some of the passed balls. And he’s done a really good job the last two days.”