Traffic Nightmare Expected As President Trump Returns To NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is returning to Trump Tower for the first time since the inauguration.
He’ll land at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7 p.m. Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging drivers to avoid the area around Trump Tower.
Street closures in the area are expected to create a traffic nightmare in Midtown.
Fifty-eighth Street from Sixth Avenue to Madison Avenue and 55th Street from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of Trump’s visit, according to the NYPD.
Fifty-sixth Street from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue will have “managed vehicular access” during the same time frame.