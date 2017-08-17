De Blasio: NYC To Review ‘Symbols Of Hate’ On City Property

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will conduct a 90-day review of “all symbols of hate” on city property following last weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The mayor has already ordered the removal of a granite marker honoring Henri Philippe Pétain on the Canyon of Heroes on Morris and Broadway in Manhattan. Pétain was executed for war crimes after he helped the Nazis lead thousands of the Jewish faith to their deaths. After the violent events in Charlottesville, New York City will conduct a 90-day review of all symbols of hate on city property. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2017

The commemoration for Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain in the Canyon of Heroes will be one of the first we remove. https://t.co/hAnGmkCdtg — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile at Bronx Community College, the college president said the school will be removing and replacing the busts of confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson after requests from community members.

“What we have is a symbolic gesture of hate, at the very least, hurt,” said city Councilman Fernando Cabrera (D-14th).

“History can repeat itself and it’s just, I think it should be taken down,” said student Nina Vasquez.

The college president has not yet given an indication as to when exactly those monuments will come down.

In Brooklyn, St. John’s Episcopal Church has removed two plaques honoring Lee.

The larger of the two plaques was placed outside St. John’s Episcopal Church by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1912. It commemorated the spot where Lee is said to have planted a tree while serving in the Army at Fort Hamilton in New York in the 1840s, two decades before he became commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.

The plaque marked a tree that was a descendant of the one Lee is believed to have planted. A second plaque made note of that. Workers used power tools to remove them Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also seeking to have confederate names removed from the streets of Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.