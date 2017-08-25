Palladino: Syndergaard Is Too Valuable To Risk Further Injury In A Lost Season

By Ernie Palladino

Next to Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard stands as the Mets’ most valuable pitcher.

The problem is, he hasn’t thrown a ball in anger since April 30, when the hard-throwing right-hander’s lat muscle gave way as he tried to power-pitch his way through the Nationals’ lineup.

Thus began a slow comeback, which Wednesday was supposed to speed up with his first batting practice session a little over a week after he threw his first bullpen session since the injury.

The Mets put that off for a day or two. But it will come, and a minor-league rehab assignment and return to the majors will inevitably follow.

The question is why? With this season so irreparably damaged, with the history of Mets pitchers better included in a medical compendium than pre-game notes, where is there any need to get Syndergaard back in the rotation at all in 2017?

There is none. That’s why the organization should simply shut him down, let the right-hander continue building his strength back in a non-pressurized environment, and come back strong in 2018.

Terry Collins and Sandy Alderson both need to ask themselves whether it’s really worth it to bring Thor back to pitch the last week or two of the season, tops. Regardless of how good Syndergaard may look, whatever he produces over his two or three starts, will have no appreciable effect on a team that is 16 games below .500.

One might understand it if it provided a true springboard into next season. But as pitchers have proven time and again, one year really has nothing to do with another. Were that the case, the extra 15 pounds of muscle Syndergaard put on that enabled him to break the 100-mph mark and, ironically, tear that muscle, would have produced a monster year that dwarfed last season’s 14-9, 2.60 ERA marks.

Instead, disaster.

The only real purpose in a return would involve gate receipts. And getting a few more curiosity-seekers in the Citi Field seats just isn’t a good enough reason to open up a commodity like Syndergaard to another possible injury.

Don’t pass that off as overly cautious, either. Look at the rest of them. Matt Harvey, another injury-prone guy they should just shut down until spring training, added a stress injury to his right shoulder blade to a list that already included Tommy John and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgeries. He’s made three rehab appearances and didn’t look great as he gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in Monday’s start for Double-A Binghamton.

He’s just itching to get back in the major league saddle, and the Mets are just as eager.

Closer Jeurys Familia is also on the way back after surgery for blood clots. The Mets haven’t had a real closer since dealing Addison Reed to the Red Sox. The urgency of getting Familia back would certainly be increased if they were anywhere within shouting distance of a postseason race, but his eventual return now seems like another dubious exercise in confidence-building for next season.

At least the Mets won’t have to make a decision on Steven Matz. He had season-ending surgery Wednesday on an ulnar nerve injury.

Front offices always want their players to earn their paychecks. The fact that Syndergaard only makes $607,500 doesn’t change that, especially considering the organization’s general aversion to spending. In spite of that and the potential spike in ticket sales a return would afford, the Mets have to use their heads here.

His nickname may be Thor, but he has proved he’s not as unbreakable as the real dude. To risk Syndergaard in a season as lost as this one would constitute an act of sheer stupidity.

To have that risk turn into a reality would be a tragedy that would haunt the organization for years to come.

Call it a day with this guy. Shut Syndergaard down for the year and let him come back strong in 2018.

