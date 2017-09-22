Best Ways To Say Goodbye To Summer In NY

By Carly Petrone

Autumn is here but there are plenty of ways to savor summer. From kayaking along the Hudson to enjoying an outdoor film at the park, here are five ways to say goodbye to summer in NYC.

Urbanspace Farmstand

230 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10169

(646) 747-0808

www.farmstandnyc.com

Say goodbye to summer by opting for a low alcoholic cocktail. Stop by Farmstand, inside Urbanspace Vanderbilt, to try out their seasonal menu that showcases the freshest ingredients from farms surrounding NYC. The Sage Rosenfel will ease you into the autumn season with ingredients like low-alcohol tequila, blueberries, sage, and sparkling grapefruit. But if you just can’t seem to say goodbye to summer, try the LES Lemonade. It’s crafted with low-alcohol whiskey, muddle lemons, and housemade rosemary simple syrup. Pair one of these with a fresh salad like their Peach + Melon, Green Beans + Feta, or Apple + Cheddar.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes: Shape Up NYC

www.nycgovparks.org

Shape Up NYC offers free outdoor fitness classes throughout the month of September so you can still enjoy the weather while sweating it out and burning some calories. Sign up for Yoga Low along the Hudson or bust out your best moves at Zumba in West Harlem Piers Park. You can even try out a new skill like taking Capoeira for Beginners in Queens or starting your day off with a Meditation class on the High Line. Be a part of a team and take part in Community Rowing at Pier 40 or find inner strength during Tai Chi at Fort Greene. With so many choices, there’s no excuse not to get in shape for fall! See website for dates and class times.

Free Summer Movies: NYC Parks

www.nycgovparks.org

It’s not too late to enjoy a movie in the park. Whether you’re taking the kids or planning a fun date night, NYC Parks wants to make sure some of today’s biggest blockbusters (and old favorites) hit the big screen in the city that never sleeps. Watch classics like “Back to the Future” at Hudson Park in Manhattan, “Coming To America” at Brower Park in Brooklyn, or “The Mighty Ducks” at Lyons Pool in Staten Island. Mark your calendars for September 28th because everyone’s favorite Halloween film, “Hocus Pocus,” will be playing at Hudson Park. There’s still a few weeks left to sit back, watch the sunset, and enjoy a movie outside.

Island Oyster

Governors Island

New York, NY 11231

(917) 268-0200

www.islandoyster.com

Grab a seat at the 100-foot bar at Island Oyster, the outdoor oyster bar located on Governors Island, and take in the panoramic views of New York City. The team behind Grand Banks, Pilot, and Seaworthy have opened up an incredible seafood restaurant that boasts a 36-seat white marble and mahogany oyster bar as well as a 44-seat waterfront banquette. Nosh on a variety of seafood dishes like lobster rolls and fish tacos but don’t miss out on the raw bar because that’s their sweet spot. Hurry up and take the ferry because this epic spot is only open until Halloween.

Free Kayaking: Manhattan Community Boathouse

Pier 96 at 56th St. in Hudson River Park

New York, NY 10019

www.manhattancommunityboathouse.org

Get out on the water this September! Head to the Manhattan Community Boathouse at Pier 96 and rent a kayak for free. Enjoy a 20-minute excursion along the Hudson and enjoy some fresh air. Kids and adults can take part or go in tandem so you can bring the whole family out. Just make sure you wear something you don’t mind getting wet in as the boats do tend to welcome the waves. They’ll provide the life jackets, lockers and oars so all you have to do is show up. Kayaking is open Saturdays and Sundays until October 8.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.