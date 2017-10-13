CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
LIVE NOW: President Trump Delivers Remarks On Iran Strategy | Watch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Protesters Demand Manhattan DA Bring Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

Filed Under: Cyrus Vance, Dave Carlin, Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Protesters angered by the lack of prosecution of Harvey Weinstein in a sex assault case from two years ago held a rally Friday outside the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Protesters including women’s rights advocates and sexual assault survivors said District Attorney Cyrus Vance should have held Weinstein, who they call a serial predator, criminally responsible after hearing disturbing wire tap audio of an interaction between Weinstein and model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, one of his alleged victims, in 2015.

Gutierrez: Why yesterday you touch my breast?

Weinstein: Oh, please, I’m sorry. Just come on in, I’m used to that. Come on. Please.

Gutierrez: You’re used to that?

Weinstein: Yes, come in.

Gutierrez: No, but I’m not used to that.

Weinstein: I won’t do it again, come on, sit here.

The recording was obtained by The New Yorker and posted on the magazine’s website Tuesday:

Vance defending his decision this week, saying that while he was sickened and disturbed by the audio, there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute the case.

“Our sex crimes prosecutors made the determination that this was not going to be a provable case and so the decision was made not to go forward,” Vance said Wednesday.

Vance would not say if he returned contributions from Weinstein to his election campaign.

Other politicians pledged those past donations to charity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who initially vowed to return some of the money, now says he will return all the Weinstein money.

“It’s the entitlement of too many men and it is epidemic,” actress Jane Fonda said of the allegations. She said she’s ashamed she did not speak out about this sooner, revealing she learned about the shocking allegations from actress Rosanna Arquette, a Weinstein accuser.

Fonda said she waited because it did not happen to her.

The list of Weinstein’s public accusers has grown to at least 35 women, describing inappropriate conduct with some alleging sexual harassment and some allegedly rape.

Actress Kate Beckinsale said when she was 17 “He opened the door in his bathrobe… A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me… I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not.”

Vance asked for alleged victims to come forward to his office.

Weinsten is denying any allegations of non-consensual sex and his people say he’s checked in to an Arizona facility.

Now more business colleagues are distancing themselves from Weinstein as he loses another source of income with the shutting down of Weinstein Books.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch