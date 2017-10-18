WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 18, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

When Jerry Recco talks, people listen. That was the case during what turned out to be Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the “hump day” edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry were all over the Yankees following their stunning come-from-behind win over the Astros in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series on Tuesday night. They offered up a preview of Wednesday’s Game 5 and also spoke to Yes Network analyst John Flaherty.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch