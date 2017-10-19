WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 19, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Al Dukes paying tribute to Masahiro Tanaka and Bette Midler, as only Al can.
The Yankees won Game 5 of the AL Championship Series, 5-0 over the Astros on Wednesday night. One more victory will put the Bombers in the World Series against either the Dodgers or the Cubs. Needless to say, Boomer and Jerry Recco were all over the MLB playoffs on Thursday morning. Yes Network analyst John Flaherty later called in to talk Game 5 and what lies ahead or the Bombers.
The guys also discussed some NFL, namely a contrite Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie returning to the Giants, and some NBA, as the Nets lost their opener and guard Jeremy Lin for some time due to an apparent knee injury. Also, MSG Network analyst Wally Szczerbiak stopped in to preview the Knicks’ season, which begins Thursday night in Oklahoma City against Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder.
