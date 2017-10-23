Woman Becomes Second Person Charged In Brooklyn Home Invasion That Left Man, 91, Dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second person was arrested and charged Monday in connection with a home invasion in Brooklyn last week that left a 91-year-old man dead.
Suzette Troutman, 45, of Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree murder and assault, and two counts of burglary, in the home invasion on Wednesday, Oct. 11, police said.
On Friday, Dwayne Blackwood, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, felony assault, and burglary in the incident.
Waldiman Thompson went into cardiac arrest and died after he and his wife were tied up and robbed inside their home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said several men entered their apartment in the afternoon on Oct. 11, tied them up, and stole a lock box containing thousands of dollars in cash.
His 100-year-old wife, Ethlin, managed to untie herself and call 911.
Last week, the NYPD identified two people of interest and released surveillance video of one of them carrying what appears to be a black lock box in his right hand. Blackwood was not seen in the video, police said.
Thompson’s widow says despite whats happened to her she forgives the men responsible for her husband’s death.