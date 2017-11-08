Police: Bike-Riding Flasher Who Victimized Young Girls In Queens Under Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected serial flasher is under arrest.
The NYPD says they have a suspect in custody who has been victimizing young girls in Ridgewood, Queens while riding his bicycle.
Police say he’s targeted ten girls since May, most between the ages of 12 and 14.
Reward fliers with his picture were plastered all over the neighborhood on utility poles and in the windows of area businesses.
The two most recent incidents happened on the morning of November 2, within five minutes of each other. The first was near a playground on Madison Street and Woodward Ave.
Minutes later, police said the suspect approached two girls at once near Forest and Gates Avenues.
Nine different incidents happened over the course of several months. The first was on May 11.
The flasher would typically ask one of his victims for a piece of paper. While she’s pulling a sheet out of her backpack, the suspect would drop his pants and expose himself. Then he’d ride off.
There was a $2,500 reward for information in the case.