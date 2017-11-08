CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police: Bike-Riding Flasher Who Victimized Young Girls In Queens Under Arrest

Filed Under: Local TV, Queens, Ridgewood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected serial flasher is under arrest.

The NYPD says they have a suspect in custody who has been victimizing young girls in Ridgewood, Queens while riding his bicycle.

Police say he’s targeted ten girls since May, most between the ages of 12 and 14.

Reward fliers with his picture were plastered all over the neighborhood on utility poles and in the windows of area businesses.

Queens Bicycle Flasher

Police say this man exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in Maspeth, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

The two most recent incidents happened on the morning of November 2, within five minutes of each other. The first was near a playground on Madison Street and Woodward Ave.

Minutes later, police said the suspect approached two girls at once near Forest and Gates Avenues.

 

Nine different incidents happened over the course of several months. The first was on May 11.

Police released new surveillance footage of an alleged serial flasher who has been cruising Ridgewood, Queens on a bicycle. (Credit: CBS2)

The flasher would typically ask one of his victims for a piece of paper. While she’s pulling a sheet out of her backpack, the suspect would drop his pants and expose himself. Then he’d ride off.

There was a $2,500 reward for information in the case.

