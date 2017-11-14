Watch Live Now: AG Jeff Sessions Testifies On Capitol Hill | Conn. Supreme Court Hears Newtown Arguments

WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 14, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Al Dukes showed some fear during Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco were all over Monday’s wild Knicks game at the Garden to start Tuesday show. Enes Kanter endeared himself to the fan base during the loss to the Cavaliers, as LeBron James showed once again why he’s becoming more and more unlikeable.

Later, the guys discussed the vote of confidence Giants ownership has appeared to give embattled head coach Ben McAdoo, and they dissected Cam Newton’s prime-time performance on Monday Night Football in the Panthers’ rout of the Dolphins.

In addition, Boomer gave Jerry a new nickname, and a fella named “Mike” called from New City.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

