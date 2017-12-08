The best part about the holidays is all of the delicious treats! Whether you’re in the mood for a warm cup of cookie dough hot chocolate (yes, you read that right) or a port-infused doughnut, here are five of our favorite finds in New York City.

DO Cookie Dough Hot Cocoa at Bryant Park Holiday Market

Bryant Park

42nd St. and Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10018

www.cookiedonyc.com

You’ve probably tried the boozy hot chocolates at the Southwest Porch at Bryant Park but this year you can have something even sweeter. Stop by DŌ’s cookie dough kiosk and order their Cookie Dough Hot Cocoa. This $5 drink is layered with real cookie dough, rich chocolate, and steamy milk so each sip is both sweet and comforting. It’ll warm you up in no time! Of course, you can also nosh on their unbaked items like cups and bite boxes or walk away with a freshly baked version.

BIN 27 PORT DOUGHNUT at The Doughnut Project

10 Morton St.

New York, NY 10014

212-691-5000

www.thedoughnutproject.com

Are you a fan of port wine? Head over to The Doughnut Project this holiday season and make sure to try their BIN 27 PORT DOUGHNUT. This festive treat is made with a Fonseca BIN 27 Port compote that has hints of cherries and plums inside. It’s also topped with a sweet Fonseca BIN 27 Port glaze and then sprinkled with just the right amount of chocolate dust. If you happen to be craving one of these on December 15, make sure to get their early because the first 50 doughnuts will be free for customers. These elevated jam-filled doughnuts will only be available December 15 – December 17 so make sure to stop by and try them for yourself!

Chocolate Snowmen and Christmas Stollen at L.A. Burdick Chocolates

156 Prince St.

New York, NY

212-796-0143

www.burdickchocolate.com

L.A. Burdick Chocolates is all dressed up for the holidays! Stop into their SoHo location and sit down for a treat underneath the hanging white lights. Celebrate the season with delicious and adorable bites like their Chocolate Snowmen, which are all hand-piped with a clementine dark chocolate ganache and topped with a whole roasted hazelnut, dipped in white chocolate, then finished with a dark chocolate top hat. In the mood for something to go with a spot of tea or drinking chocolate? Do as the Germans do and pair your drink with a slice of Christmas Stollen. This traditional festive bread is rich, buttery, and filled with warm spices, candied citrus peels, raisins, and almonds. Can’t make it into the store? Make sure to check out their website for holiday shipping options.

Peppermint Cookies & Pumpkin Pie Cake Truffles at Milk Bar

milkbarstore.com

Just when you thought Milk Bar could get any sweeter, Christina Tosi and the rest of the gang went ahead and turned it up a notch. Fans of her Cornflake-Chocolate-Chip-Marshmallow Cookie will be happy to know that it’s also available in Peppermint! This twist on a chocolate chip cookie with candy canes is made with cornflakes, mini chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and crushed up candy canes. It’s the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy (and minty, of course)! There’s also a special Pumpkin Pie Cake Truffle pack on the menu this season. Bite into these spiced pumpkin cake balls that are mixed with pumpkin milk and then coated with white chocolate and rolled in spiced pie & graham cracker crumbs. Mouth drooling already? Stop into one of their many stores or order these holiday treats online today.

Tyler Florence Hands out Candy And Stocking Stuffers At See’s Candies

60 W. 8th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-602-1886

www.sees.com

Now’s the perfect time to stock up on stocking stuffers and See’s Candies has got you covered. In fact, fans of the Food Network will be happy to know that Chef Tyler Florence will be handing out candy at their Greenwich Village location on Friday, December 8. The first 50 shoppers will receive a special gift from See’s and the next 300 shoppers waiting in line will be gifted with See’s chocolates. Of course, it’ll be hard to leave without a few chocolate Santas, a box of holiday fudge, or Hanukkah Lollipops (or Peanut Brittle).

