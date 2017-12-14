Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a funny exchange between Boomer and DeAngelo Williams.
Boomer and Jerry Recco overcame a sluggish start by getting into Thursday night’s anticipated matchup between the improving Knicks and Nets at Barclays Center. They also talked plenty of hot stove baseball, after the Mets finally made a move on Wednesday, and the Yankees positioned themselves for another big strike.
The guys also talked plenty of football, including the weird season Eli Apple is having with the Giants.
Before signing off, they got a visit from former NFL running back Williams, who talked breast cancer awareness and looked like he probably could still play at a high level right now at age 34.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!