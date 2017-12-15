WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump called on Congress to make changes to immigration policy Friday morning.

Trump spoke to the graduating class of law enforcement officers at the FBI National Academy. Trump is the first president to address a graduating class at the FBI training center in Quantico, Virginia since Richard Nixon.

Trump promised he would be “more loyal than anyone else could be” to the police.

During his speech, he spoke of the need for tightening immigration policy.

“Terrorists have struck in the streets and subways of New York City twice in a few months,” Trump said. “One came through chain migration, chain migration, the other visa lottery. They have a lottery. You pick people. You think the country is giving us their best people? No. What kind of a system is that?”

The president also spoke out on several other issues, notably the tax overhaul plan which hit a snag when Senator Marco Rubio announced he would turn down the plan if changes were not made to child tax credits.

“I think that we are going to be in a position to pass something as early as next week which will be monumental,” Trump said.

Trump also spoke about the recent guilty plea by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. There have been reports the oval office is considering a pardon.

“I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet. We’ll see what happens. Let’s see. I can say this: When you look at what’s gone on with the FBI and with the Justice Department, people are very, very angry,” Trump said.