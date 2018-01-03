NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — At least six firefighters and an officer were injured battling a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

Firefighters responded to the three-story building near the corner Bergen Street and Franklin Avenue after flames broke out around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and spread to two neighboring buildings.

Six firefighters hurt battling fire at Crown Heights brownstone #1010wins pic.twitter.com/OyzA8QX6kL — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) January 3, 2018

Temperatures were in the single digits as crews worked to extinguish the blaze with water instantly freezing on branches.

Assistant Fire Chief Roger Sakowich says occupants of all of the buildings self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, and there were no civilian injuries.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 910 Bergen St #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/R98jIHIUTB — FDNY (@FDNY) January 3, 2018

Sakowich says three firefighters were hurt climbing a staircase that gave way inside one of the buildings, but says the injuries were not serious.

Officials say the injuries of three other firefighters and an officer were not reported to be serious.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

