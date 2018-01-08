LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Services will be held for three family members killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a New Jersey home that claimed the lives of four people.
Monday’s funeral for Steven and Linda Kologi and their 18-year-old daughter, Brittany, comes one day after mourners gathered on Saturday at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church in West Long Branch to remember 70-year-old Mary Schultz.
Monmouth County prosecutors say the Kologis’ 16-year-old son, Scott, shot the victims at close range with a semi-automatic rifle in their Long Branch home just minutes before midnight during a New Year’s Eve party. They haven’t disclosed a motive for the shooting.
Schultz was the longtime partner of Steven Kologi’s father, who also was in the house but escaped unharmed with two other people.
Authorities said the gun used in the killings was owned by one of the survivors.
