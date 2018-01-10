NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plaque honoring the late NYPD Detective Steven McDonald will be dedicated in his old precinct in Central Park on Wednesday.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio will preside over the ceremony which marks the one-year anniversary of McDonald’s death.
McDonald was appointed to the NYPD on July 16, 1984.
Two years later he was shot three times while investigating a bicycle robbery in Central Park. He was newly married to wife Patti-Ann, who gave birth to the couple’s son three months after the shooting.
Doctors told his wife that he wouldn’t live through the afternoon. McDonald survived. The shooting left him paralyzed from the neck down and needing a ventilator to breathe.
He became a global voice for peace after forgiving the teenage gunman, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
McDonald died on Jan. 10, 2017 at age 59 after suffering a heart attack.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Ann, and his son, Conor, who followed in his father’s footsteps and is now a sergeant in the NYPD.