Our favorite hippo Fiona is celebrating her first birthday!
The baby hippopotamus who is loved by millions online was given a special birthday party at the Cincinnati Zoo where she lives.
The adorable Fiona enjoyed the special occasion with a giant, animal-friendly birthday cake — and clearly, she couldn’t get enough of the yummy treat.
Over the last year, Fiona has accomplished many milestones from bouncing in and out of her kiddie pool to experiencing her very first snowfall — and even more!
In a Facebook post celebrating her big day, the zoo explains how Fiona was born six weeks early and weighed only 29 pounds but “with the help of her dedicated care team, today she’s a happy, healthy hippo, weighing over 655 pounds.”
We can only imagine how cute the videos of Fiona during her “terrible-two’s” will be!
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana