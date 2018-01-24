CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow […]
1010 WINSScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:adorable, Cincinnati Zoo, cute animals, Endangered Species, fiona the hippo, hippo, Zoo

1010 WINS-Our favorite hippo Fiona is celebrating her first birthday!

fiona thumb Happy First Birthday To the Cincinnati Zoos Fiona the Hippo

Cincinnati Zoo

The baby hippopotamus who is loved by millions online was given a special birthday party at the Cincinnati Zoo where she lives.

The adorable Fiona enjoyed the special occasion with a giant, animal-friendly birthday cake — and clearly, she couldn’t get enough of the yummy treat.

See Also: Fiona’s First Snow: Baby Hippo Experiences Winter’s Wonders for the First Time

Baby Fiona The Hippo Celebrates Her First Christmas

Over the last year, Fiona has accomplished many milestones from bouncing in and out of her kiddie pool to experiencing her very first snowfall — and even more!

In a Facebook post celebrating her big day, the zoo explains how Fiona was born six weeks early and weighed only 29 pounds but “with the help of her dedicated care team, today she’s a happy, healthy hippo, weighing over 655 pounds.”

We can only imagine how cute the videos of Fiona during her “terrible-two’s” will be!

Follow along with Fiona’s special story at Facebook.com/TheFionaShow.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch