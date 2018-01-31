CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Did Belichick & Co. Skirt The Rules Back In Super Bowl XXXIX? Expect Question After Question Leading Up To Sunday
Filed Under:Ernie Palladino, Local TV, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII

By Ernie Palladino
» More Ernie Palladino Columns

Between illegal filming of practices and “Deflategate,” the Patriots have been blamed for just about everything imaginable short of global warming.

So is it any wonder that former Giants defensive coordinator and interim coach Steve Spagnuolo should allege on a Philadelphia radio station that the Pats swiped the Eagles’ defensive signals the last time they met in the Super Bowl?

Of course not. It’s Super Bowl Week and the Pats are front and center once again. And that means deep discussions — or at least attempted discussions — on Bill Belichick’s somewhat dubious views on how to level off a playing field.

MORESpagnuolo Convinced Patriots Knew Eagles’ Defensive Signals In Super Bowl

This time it’s Spagnuolo, who coached linebackers under famed Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson in 2004, the year the Eagles faced the Pats in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Brady and Belichick

Patriots coach Bill Belichick talks with quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29, 2017, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

That, remember, was three years before Belichick’s lackeys got caught illicitly filming a Jets practice in 2007, a transgression that would later be dubbed “Spygate.” It cost the Pats a first-round pick and $250,000, and took $500,000 out of Belichick’s personal wallet.

MOREEx-Jets Coach Eric Mangini: I Have ‘A Lot Of Regrets’ Over Spygate

Then, of course, came Deflategate and all the pseudo-science that went into determining how a couple of missing pounds per square inch in the football allowed Tom Brady to abuse the Colts 45-7 in the 2014 AFC Championship game.

Given the ensuing track record, it’s not outlandish that Spagnuolo would have had suspicions that Belichick had some knowledge of what the Eagles were up to. But actually proof was wanting. Apparently, no smoking video of an Eagles practice exists, which places the allegation right there with the latter-day assertion that Leo Durocher knew exactly what Ralph Branca was serving up in 1951 when Bobby Thomson hit his “Shot Heard ‘Round The World.”

Maybe they did. Maybe they didn’t.

But it sure makes for a fun debate.

Same with the Patriots. When it comes to controversy, no team has enjoyed the role of cheating villain more than Belichick. Whether he’s actually breaking rules or not, he gets into other coaches’ heads like Gaylord Perry used to torment hitters.

Was he or wasn’t he slicking up the baseball as he went through all those gesticulations on the mound?

It didn’t matter. He just gave his opponents another thing to think about, as if hitting a round ball with a round bat wasn’t enough. And that helped him get 314 wins, more than 3,500 strikeouts, and a Hall of Fame plaque in 1991.

Spagnuolo said Belichick burrowed far enough into Johnson’s head that the defensive boss told the staff to try to disguise his Super Bowl signs on the fly. Brady knew when Johnson dialed up a blitz and got the ball out fast.

Did the Pats cheat? Possibly. But considering that Johnson was known for blitzing from all over the field, in all different circumstances, it’s not unreasonable to think that some copious film work revealed certain tendencies.

Whatever happened, Spagnuolo remembered. And his scheme as the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2007 had the 18-0 Pats guessing. The offense had scored a then-record 589 points in the regular season, but Giants pressure held Brady to 14.

They sacked him five times, with Jay Alford applying the finishing touches on a bull rush at the Pats’ 16 with 19 seconds left.

As history proved, Spagnuolo would have been right to implement some additional sideline measures to ensure safe signaling. And it probably wouldn’t hurt Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to do the same.

One never knows if Belichick will pull out one of his shadowy tricks.

But the threat is always there.

Being Super Bowl Week, people will talk about it.

And that’s just the way “The Hoodie” likes it.

Please follow Ernie on Twitter at @ErniePalladino

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch