NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears President Donald Trump is already thinking way down the road.
The president all but confirmed Tuesday that he will run for re-election in 2020, naming Brad Parscale as his campaign manager.
A longtime digital marketing strategist, Parscale is plenty familiar with the president, having worked for the Trump Organization and then as part of the 2016 campaign. He continues to lead digital strategies for the Republican National Committee.
“Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign,” Eric Trump, the president’s son, said in a statement.
Added Jared Kushner, senior advisor and assistant to the president, “Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run. His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign.”
Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel agreed.
“President Trump is delivering on his promises for a stronger more prosperous country. More jobs, more take home pay, historic judicial appointments, and less burdensome regulations on our economy are already lifting all Americans and is exactly why we need to keep fighting to make America great,” McDaniel said. “We’re committed to continuing this fight for our country by President Trump’s side and I’m thrilled Brad will help lead the effort.”