PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two weeks after the deadly Florida school shooting, students were making an emotional return Wednesday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students are being met by extra security and counselors as countless bouquets of flowers, posters and messages of support cover the gates to the high school. The main entrance was covered with a sign saying “Welcome Back Eagles.”

Outside the school on Tuesday, people tied poems to the chain-link fence surrounding the school, and dropped off red, heart-shaped balloons. The building where the shooting occurred was cordoned off, and people signed photographs of the fallen.

“Going back to our normal lives will definitely be hard for me,” said student Carlos Rodriguez.

“It’s ‘gonna be a process,” said student Lorena Sanabria.

“Obviously our school will never be the same, but I think once we get back into our normal routine people will shift back into a comfortable state,” student Sidney Fischer said.

As students head back to class, they’ll be greeted by their principal, who made them a promise.

“I will hug each and every one of you as many times as you need, and I will hold you as long as you need me to,” said Principal Ty Thompson.

CBS News has learned that that after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz fired throughout the first and second floors of the freshman building, investigators say he continued to make his was to a third floor stairwell where he attempted to create a sniper’s nest by shooting out a glass window, firing 16 rounds. They say his intention was to target staff and students running out, but hurricane-proof glass stopped the windows from shattering and as Cruz tried to reload, his gun may have jammed.

Some parents of the victims, like Andrew Pollack who lost his 18-year-old daughter Meadow in the attack, have been appealing to lawmakers for gun reform.

“I want to be the last father of a murdered kid ever in this country,” he said.

Investigators say Cruz still had 180 rounds of unused ammunition when he left the scene. Florida Gov. Rick Ccott is now proposing that bullet-proof glass windows should be installed in school buildings across the state.

