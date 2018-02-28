CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Florida high school shooting, Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two weeks after the deadly Florida school shooting, students were making an emotional return Wednesday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students are being met by extra security and counselors as countless bouquets of flowers, posters and messages of support cover the gates to the high school. The main entrance was covered with a sign saying “Welcome Back Eagles.”

Outside the school on Tuesday, people tied poems to the chain-link fence surrounding the school, and dropped off red, heart-shaped balloons. The building where the shooting occurred was cordoned off, and people signed photographs of the fallen.

“Going back to our normal lives will definitely be hard for me,” said student Carlos Rodriguez.

“It’s ‘gonna be a process,” said student Lorena Sanabria.

“Obviously our school will never be the same, but I think once we get back into our normal routine people will shift back into a comfortable state,” student Sidney Fischer said.

As students head back to class, they’ll be greeted by their principal, who made them a promise.

“I will hug each and every one of you as many times as you need, and I will hold you as long as you need me to,” said Principal Ty Thompson.

CBS News has learned that that after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz fired throughout the first and second floors of the freshman building, investigators say he continued to make his was to a third floor stairwell where he attempted to create a sniper’s nest by shooting out a glass window, firing 16 rounds. They say his intention was to target staff and students running out, but hurricane-proof glass stopped the windows from shattering and as Cruz tried to reload, his gun may have jammed.

Some parents of the victims, like Andrew Pollack who lost his 18-year-old daughter Meadow in the attack, have been appealing to lawmakers for gun reform.

“I want to be the last father of a murdered kid ever in this country,” he said.

Investigators say Cruz still had 180 rounds of unused ammunition when he left the scene. Florida Gov. Rick Ccott is now proposing that bullet-proof glass windows should be installed in school buildings across the state.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch