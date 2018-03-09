CBS 2State Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880State Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSState Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANState Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYState Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is poised to become the first sitting president to meet with North Korea, in what many see as a high stakes summit in hopes of achieving permanent denuclearization.

Many political experts say the agreement of a historic meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un comes with a lot of risk if negotiations fail.

“[Kim Jong Un] expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” said Chung Eui-Yong, South Korea’s national security adviser.

The invitation came by way of South Korean officials, who secured the offer Kim Jong Un this week.

Trump appreciated the meeting and said they would meet by May to achieve denuclearization.

Trump confirmed the summit on Twitter, writing  ”Kim Jong Un talked about de-nuclearization with the South Korean representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

The move marks a major shift in tone between the two leaders, who have traded insults and threats of war.

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

Kim Jong Un called Trump a “dotard” and “mentally deranged.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he is not convinced the North Korean leader will negotiate his nuclear weapons, but sees the meeting as a potential opening for a diplomatic solution.

“This was the most forward thinking report we’ve had from Kim Jong Un, not just willingness but strong desire for talks,” Tillerson said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns watched as North Korea reneged on deals with Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and says he’s skeptical about Kim Jong Un’s motives for the proposed meeting.

“He wants legitimacy, sanctions relief. I think maybe he’ll be open to negotiating transparency about weapons. I don’t think he’ll give them up so for our president this is going to be about as difficult as it gets, and a major gamble,” Burns said.

If Trump and Kim Jong Un fail in their summit efforts there’s really nowhere else to go. That could drive us back to thinking about a military option to stop a nuclear weapon that would have the potential to hit the U.S.

In addition to maintaining sanctions against North Korea, Trump says joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea will continue.

No time or place has been set for the meeting. The White House says it will happen sometime within the next few months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch