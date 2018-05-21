PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The son of the driver operating the East Brook Middle School bus that crashed last week says his father was hit from behind by a dump truck and was not making an illegal U-turn as some claimed.

Hudy Muldrow Jr. said his father, Hudy Muldrow Sr., is in the hospital and is expected to survive following the deadly crash last Thursday on Route 80 near Mount Olive, N.J., CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

Student Miranda Faith Vargas, 10, of Paramus, and teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, died following the collision. Several of the more than 40 students and chaperones were injured and some remain hospitalized.

Sources have told CBS2 that while on the way to Waterloo Village in Stanhope, the bus driver missed an exit on Route 80 and tried to correct the mistake with an illegal U-turn across the center median, an area meant for authorized vehicles only.

Hudy Muldrow Jr. insists that was not what happened.

“He told me that the dump truck ran into the back of him,” Hudy Muldrow Jr said. “That pushed him onto the divider.”

The collision was so severe, the bus was essentially ripped apart.

“(The divider) separated the bus from the chassis,” Muldow Jr. said. “It had to be going at a speed for that to occur.”

The dump truck, belonging to Mendez Trucking out of Belleville, also had extensive damage. A total of 43 other people on the bus were hospitalized. The dump truck driver was also hurt.

Funeral services were held Monday for Vargas..