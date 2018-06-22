NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Halloween terror attack suspect accused of mowing down eight people in Lower Manhattan will appear in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov intentionally drove a truck into bicyclists and pedestrians on the West Side bike path last Halloween.

Eight people were killed and a dozen others injured.

Federal prosecutors filed terror charges against Saipov back in November. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

There’s word Saipov could plead guilty Friday, if the death penalty is off the table.

Federal prosecutors have not yet announced if they will seek the death penalty.