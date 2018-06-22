Filed Under:Local TV, Lower Manhattan Terror Attack, Sayfullo Saipov

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Halloween terror attack suspect accused of mowing down eight people in Lower Manhattan will appear in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov intentionally drove a truck into bicyclists and pedestrians on the West Side bike path last Halloween.

Eight people were killed and a dozen others injured.

sayfullosaipov Lower Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect To Appear In Court

Sayfullo Saipov (credit: NYPD)

Federal prosecutors filed terror charges against Saipov back in November. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

There’s word Saipov could plead guilty Friday, if the death penalty is off the table.

Federal prosecutors have not yet announced if they will seek the death penalty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch