Top 16 News Stories Of 2016: Biggest Local, National Headlines

A lot happened in 2016, but nothing more talked about than the presidential election and victory of Donald J. Trump. From the colorful and often contentious debates, to tweets and Wikileaks, this past year will go down in history. Let’s take a look back at some of the biggest stories that shaped New York and the world this past year.

Conjoined Twins Make Medical History In a year of characterized by terror attacks and election anxiety, there was some good news. Jadon and Anias McDonald, now 15 months old, were conjoined twins who were attached at the head. They were separated in a 27-hour procedure at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx in October. The procedure involved some 40 medical professionals. The procedure was prompted in part due to Anias’ deteriorating health, as he had breathing and vision issues, his mother Nicole McDonald said. Twins conjoined at the head rarely survive past age two unless they’re separated, and the procedure has only been done 59 times since 1952. After the separation, the twins suffered infections and Anias developed seizures, which were controlled by medication. Despite the challenges they faced, they were able to breathe on their own, eat and interact with their family and each other. Just nine weeks after they were separated, they were transferred from Montefiore to Bylthdale Children’s Hospital in Westchester for specialized rehabilitation care. “We are so proud of the strength our boys show us every day as they progress,” Nicole McDonald said. “We knew recovery would take time, but we are all amazed by how well the boys are bouncing back,” said Dr. James Goodrich, who helped lead the surgical team.

The summer of 2016 saw a decades-old Nintendo hit come to life. After its mobile release on July 6, Pokémon Go players traveled between virtual reality and real life as they walked around the physical world trying to capture, battle and train digital creatures on their smartphones. In the pursuit to catch 'em all, some players lost weight and others made new friends. But it wasn't all fun and games. There were robberies, injuries and other incidents that prompted police across the nation — and the world — to warn players to be careful and pay attention.