NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study from a local watchdog group says the Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs to spend billions more on subway cars.

The MTA‘s current budget provides $1.7 billion to purchase new cars and overhaul existing ones. But the nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission says that figure is about $7 billion short.

The group recommends spending $8.3 billion on more than 3,600 new subway cars and another $710 million to overhaul existing cars over the next ten years.

