NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The big face-off between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and primary opponent Cynthia Nixon is fast approaching.

There are many questions to ask the pair, including some from a certain Brooklyn voter temporarily living in Gracie Mansion, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

Cuomo cut the ribbon to open the state fair in Syracuse on Wednesday, along the way meeting a local beauty queen and then, you should pardon the term, milking a meeting with two other fair contestants, cows named “Maggie” and “Frenchie.”

“They are beautiful,” Cuomo said.

MORE: GOP’s Molinaro, Democrat Nixon Take Aim At Gov. Cuomo

Democratic primary opponent Nixon tried to make hay by demanding, yet again, that the governor return campaign contributions from Donald Trump that he received more than a decade ago, from 2002 to 2009.

For his part, Cuomo has demanded and failed to get Nixon to make public five years of tax returns. This as both prepare to debate each other next week here on CBS2, and as Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in on what questions they should be asked.

“As a voter and a citizen, I want to ask both candidates, how are you going to fix Albany because the status quo in Albany is not working. The corruption continues. What are you going to do differently?” de Blasio said Wednesday.

Surprisingly, since CBS2’s Kramer up with the mayor right after he rode the “L” train to Brooklyn, the problems at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority weren’t upper most on his mind.

“How are we going to get laws that actually encourage people to vote rather than discourage them? How are we going to get campaign finance laws that do not allow big money to flood the political process? Right now in Albany, you name it, it’s broken. So I think, you know, both of them are going to be challenged to provide a believable answer,” de Blasio said.

And since Nixon is a longtime friend and Cuomo is a long time frenemy, Kramer asked the mayor the so-called $64,000 question: Who are you going to endorse?

“I’m weighing my options and I know it’s getting late in the election. I’m going to be making a decision soon,” de Blasio said. “I will announce whatever I do. Yes, involved, not involved, the whole thing. I will tell you.”

When asked if she feels at all betrayed that the mayor has yet to endorse her, Nixon replied, “No.”

Actually it’s a tough decision to make. If de Blasio thumbs his nose at the governor and endorses his buddy Nixon and she loses, the political consequences for New York City could be huge.