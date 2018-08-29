NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young child who miraculously survived a violent hit-and-run is speaking out about his terrifying ordeal.

It was a summer night bike ride that could have easily ended in tragedy. As Richard Granville flew into the air and then was lying in the street – he says he was only thinking one thing.

“I don’t wanna die,” the 11-year-old said.

After four days in the hospital, the very matter-of-fact boy from Far Rockaway was finally able to go home. He bravely recounted what happened to CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“The only thing I remember is like when I hit the car, I leaned up against the other car then the ambulance came and I started screaming,” he said.

Richard was riding on his bike just a few blocks from home when he got hit. Neighbors heard the sound of the car slamming into him before the driver took off.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think you could hit a child and leave the scene not even to see if he was okay,” his mom, Kahvene, said. “I don’t know I’m completely in shock about this whole situation.”

The next day police arrested Agostinho Sinclair, 41, after finding his car nearby with a shattered windshield. Richard can’t say whether or not Agostinho is the person who hit him, but for now he’s just focused on being able to play football again and ride his brand new bike.