UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island say they are searching for human remains they believe were buried in Uniondale and may have been a victim of gang violence.

According to authorities in Nassau County, police are searching for the unidentified person in an area east of Kellenberg Memorial High School.

The search began around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It is currently not known how police were alerted to search for the remains.

Continue to check CBSNewYork.com for more details on this developing story.

