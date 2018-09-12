NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three men found guilty in the death of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s aide Carey Gabay will be sentenced Wednesday.

Gabay was caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in 2015 ahead of the annual West Indian Day Parade in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The 43-year-old was shot in the head as he ducked behind a car and died five days later.

Five people were arrested in his death. Kenny Bazile and Micah Alleyne were convicted of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Stanley Elianor was found guilty of reckless endangerment.

A fourth man took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against the others. Another was found not guilty on all counts.

More: Legacy Of Slain Cuomo Aide Carey Gabay To Live On

Gabay was born in the Bronx and raised at the Boston Secor Housing Project. The son of Jamaican immigrants, he worked hard, earning a spot at Harvard University where he’d become one of the first black presidents of Harvard’s Undergraduate Council.

He later graduated from Harvard Law School but after two years as a corporate lawyer, he gave up his lucrative job to return to his passion — serving communities in need.

For Gabay, who lost his brother to gun violence, one of his biggest accomplishments was helping enact tougher gun laws in New York.

“That was his goal,” his wife told CBS2’s Janelle Burrell. “‘I am going to change this and it has to begin with me.’”

Cuomo recently announced plans to turn the Bedford Armory into a community and recreation center named after Gabay.