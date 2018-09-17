NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vigil was held Monday for a tourist killed while riding a bike in Central Park.

People gathered around a “ghost bike” at Central Park West and 67th Street. It was to honor 23-year-old Madison Lyden of Australia.

Last month while riding in a bike lane, an Uber vehicle allegedly pulled out in front of her. When the cyclist swerved to avoid hitting it, she was struck and killed by a garbage truck on Aug. 10.

A family friend read a letter from Lyden’s mother demanding change. “I call for an immediate redesign of Central Park West. There must be a protected bike lane around this tourist hot spot,” Carolyn Bischof read.

The garbage truck driver, 44-year-old Felipe Chairez, was charged with allegedly driving under the influence. The Uber driver was not charged or ticketed.