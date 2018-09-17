  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Biking, Central Park, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vigil was held Monday for a tourist killed while riding a bike in Central Park.

People gathered around a “ghost bike” at Central Park West and 67th Street. It was to honor 23-year-old Madison Lyden of Australia.

0917vigil e1537242530130 Vigil Held For Tourist Killed While Biking Around Central Park

Vigil held for Madison Lyden of Australia. The tourist was killed while riding her bike around Central Park. (Credit: CBS2)

Last month while riding in a bike lane, an Uber vehicle allegedly pulled out in front of her.   When the cyclist swerved to avoid hitting it, she was struck and killed by a garbage truck on Aug. 10.

A family friend read a letter from Lyden’s mother demanding change. “I call for an immediate redesign of Central Park West. There must be a protected bike lane around this tourist hot spot,” Carolyn Bischof read.

The garbage truck driver, 44-year-old Felipe Chairez, was charged with allegedly driving under the influence. The Uber driver was not charged or ticketed.

