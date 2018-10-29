NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers are joining the nation in mourning the victims of Pittsburgh’s synagogue massacre.

With song, prayer and tributes of sorrow, a standing room-only crowd packed the Congregation Ansche Chesed on the Upper West Side, angered and shaken by the tragedy hundreds of miles away.

“That they should be butchered, killed in such a horrible way, there are no words,” said Rabbi Adam Mintz, of Kehilat Rayim Ahuvim synagogue.

An overflow group of mourners also gathered outside the interfaith vigil organized by rabbis across the city. It was just one of many vigils Sunday in the Tri-State Area honoring the victims.

“If hatemongers thought that they were going to separate us from one another, they were greatly mistaken,” said Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis.

Politicians and religious leaders showed their solidarity, as well, reiterating the theme of unity and inclusion.

“In this city, we get along, we love one another,” Timothy Cardinal Dolan said.

“We are a place for everyone,” Mayor Bill de Blasio added.

The Anti-Defamation League says the number of anti-Semitic incidents nationwide was up 57 percent compared to 2016 – that’s the biggest spike since 1979.

“With the rise of anti-Semitism, we know that other minority groups are feeling the same pressures as the Jewish community,” said Evan Berstein with the ADL of New York and New Jersey.

Many attending the vigils had some connection to the 11 people killed and vowed to make sure their memories are not forgotten.

“They died because they were Jews, because they clung to Jewish values at a time when values are adrift,” Elisha Wiesel said.

“You can imagine yesterday they were in synagogue and today this rabbi officiated three funerals,” added Mintz.

The NYPD will have stepped up security at synagogues and other places of worship across the city for the next several days.

