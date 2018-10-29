NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of two winning PowerBall jackpot tickets was sold to someone at a Harlem bodega, but the identity of who stands to get $198 million isn’t yet known.

There were two tickets sold that matched all six numbers, one in a rural Iowa town and the other at the West Harlem Deli Corp. The lucky winners will split the $687.8 million jackpot after the numbers pulled came up 8, 12, 13, 19, 27, and the Powerball was 4.

The store manager got the call about 6:30 a.m. that his store sold the winning ticket. He says his store has handed out five $1,000 prizes before, but never a jackpot this big.

Two tickets sold in Nassau County and two in New Jersey matched five numbers. Those winners will take home a $1 million prize.

The other shared jackpot winning ticket was sold at Casey’s Convenience Store in Redfield, Iowa, a rural community of about 800 people roughly 35 miles west of Des Moines. Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Iowa marks the largest lottery prize ever won in the state.

Like in New York, no one has come forward yet the say they beat the 1 in 292.2 million odds.

The PowerBall jackpot has been building over the past 21 drawings where no one had all the winning numbers. The last winning ticket that took home the jackpot was also sold in New York back in August.

The drawing came four days after someone won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which marked the nation’s second-largest lottery prize ever. That ticket was sold in South Carolina, where lottery winners can remain anonymous.

Last Saturday’s PowerBall jackpot was originally estimated at $750 million but worked out to $687.8 million by the time of the drawing. That’s the annuity total, which would be paid out over 29 years. The cash value, or lump sum, is $396.2 million before taxes.