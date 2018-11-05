NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says the two men accused of drawing swastikas on Brooklyn homes have been arrested.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea made the announcement Monday afternoon.
Authorities say 18-year-old Jarrick Wiltshire and 17-year-old Daul Moultrie are the same teens captured on surveillance cameras in Brooklyn Heights on Oct. 30.
Wiltshire and Moultrie are accused of drawing several swastikas on garage doors and residential homes between Joralemon and State Streets.
The two men have each been charged with three counts of aggravated harassment for the alleged hate crime.
The October incident is one of several suspected hate crimes carried out at multiple locations in recent days.
Police are still looking for suspects after an African burial ground monument was defaced in lower Manhattan last week.