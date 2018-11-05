NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says the two men accused of drawing swastikas on Brooklyn homes have been arrested.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea made the announcement Monday afternoon.

UPDATE – Two individuals are now in custody in regards to the Anti-Semitic writings in Brooklyn Heights @NYPD84Pct. Thank you #Hatecrimestaskforce @NYCPDDEA for your efforts and proving once again there is no place for hate anywhere in #NYC as you will be caught @NYPDNews pic.twitter.com/aOmU9g5Ne9 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 5, 2018

Authorities say 18-year-old Jarrick Wiltshire and 17-year-old Daul Moultrie are the same teens captured on surveillance cameras in Brooklyn Heights on Oct. 30.

Wiltshire and Moultrie are accused of drawing several swastikas on garage doors and residential homes between Joralemon and State Streets.

The two men have each been charged with three counts of aggravated harassment for the alleged hate crime.

The October incident is one of several suspected hate crimes carried out at multiple locations in recent days.

Police are still looking for suspects after an African burial ground monument was defaced in lower Manhattan last week.