NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in the rear-view mirror, shoppers are now gearing up for Cyber Monday.

That means skipping the lines at the mall and scoring some major deals online.

Retailers across the country will be offering online bargains on a whole range of items, from clothing to electronics.

According to projections from Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday is expected to bring in $7.8 billion in sales this year.