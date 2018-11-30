FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man accused of killing his brother and his brother’s family at their Colts Neck mansion is set to appear before a judge for the first time Friday.

The court hearing will focus on allegations he set fire to his own home while his wife and two daughters were inside.

“We allege that it was a ruse,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said Thursday.

Prosecutors say before that blaze, Paul Caneiro killed his brother, sister-in-law and the couple’s two children, and then set their house on fire to cover up the crime.

“The allege that the defendant repeatedly shot and killed his brother while he was outside of the side of his home,” said Gramiccioni. “Then moved to murder the rest of the family inside the home.”

Investigators say Caniero and his younger brother, Keith, owned tech and pest control businesses in Asbury Park.

“The defendant’s motive was financial in nature, stemming from his and the victim’s joint business ventures that they owned and operated out of Asbury Park. As a result, we have also launched a financial investigation,” Gramiccioni said.

Caniero, however, says police have it all wrong.

His attorney released a statement reading in part, “Paul’s family means more to him than anything else in the world… He had absolutely nothing to do with these crimes.”