NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents at a NYCHA building in the Bronx have been complaining they’ve been without gas for weeks.

CBS2 first reported on residents at the Mott Haven Houses who were also dealing with no heat or hot water. Fast forward to now, and things aren’t much better.

“They’re not trying to fix nothing here, they don’t care,” resident Jason Peralta said.

Peralta lives in one of 20 apartments that have been without gas since October.

“We’ve been complaining about it, but they don’t care,” he said.

The week leading up to Thanksgiving had residents worried they wouldn’t be able to cook a Thanksgiving meal. NYCHA handed out burner hot plates to some, and donated Thanksgiving dinner to others.

Two weeks later, and the hot plates are still the only way to cook for the residents who say they’re at their wits’ end.

87-year-old Angus Jones says the heat has also been inadequate, so he’s been using a space heater to keep warm.

While conditions aren’t ideal, Jones says he can tough it out.

“I’ll survive. I’m a veteran from the Korean War,” he said. “I can survive, but a lot of people can’t.”

NYCHA says the gas outage is a symptom of the deteriorating buildings. Along with the gas issue, they say there are three open work orders for no hot water, and two open work orders for no heat.

“We’re trying to work with it, we can’t do nothing about it,” Peralta said. “It’s a bad situation.”

NYCHA says the gas is scheduled to be restored, but not until December 20th. CBS2 reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Residents facing issues with heat are encouraged to use the MyNYCHA mobile app or call 718-707-7771 to issue a complaint.