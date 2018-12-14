LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) – She doesn’t have a license, she doesn’t know how to drive… so when Cardi B got behind the wheel with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke,” what could possibly go wrong?

The Bronx native joined the show in a piece that airs on CBS2 next Monday night.

“You want to turn the wheel,” cries Corden at one point.

“I’m good,” she says, moments before backing into a row of traffic markers on a closed driving range. “Ahhgh, I hit something.”

“You think?” said Corden.

A group of fans watched from a safe distance.

“What’s up children?” said Cardi B. “Stay in school, listen to your mom or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts.”

The rapper appeared in a New York courtroom last week to face charges stemming from a strip club fight in Queens. The judge issued orders of protection against the rapper who was obeying a summons issued on Oct. 1 for misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault.