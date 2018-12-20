CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal limo crash, Limo, Schoharie

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NTSB says it has not been able to fully investigate the deadly limo crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people in October.

Federal investigators blame the Schoharie County district attorney’s office, saying the NTSB has been denied full access to the limo.

County district attorney Susan Mallery told CBS station WRGB-TV in Albany that the limo is evidence in a criminally negligent homicide case against its owners.

She also says her office is not hindering NTSB access to the limo.

READ: Remembering Limo Crash Victims: ‘They Would Do Anything For You’

A group of 18 passengers in the limousine died after the vehicle barreled through a stop sign and crashed west of Albany on Oct. 6. Two pedestrians also died.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s