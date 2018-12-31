NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the new year gets underway, New Yorkers can expect some new laws to take effect.

They’ll be impacting a large portion of people who live and work in the city, and around the state, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Monday.

From how people get their take-out, to having a little extra cash to pay for that meal, new laws going into effect this year will be affecting New Yorkers’ wallets, and will also be giving some people more time to spend with family.

The first day of 2019 will bring good news for families in New York. The number of weeks for paid family leave increases to 10, giving eligible employees more time to bond with a new child or care for a sick family member. The number of weeks will rise through 2021, when employees will be able to take up to 12 weeks of job-protected paid time off.

The paid family leave wage replacement is also increasing from 50 percent to 55 percent.

“Anything that keeps families a little bit happier together with more time to take for those important moments is really excellent,” Harlem resident Gavin Schmidt said.

Workers in New York will see a little more in their paycheck in 2019, as the minimum wage increases across the state.

* $15 in New York City (for workplaces with 11 employees or more)

* $13.50 in New York City (for 10 employees or less)

* $12 on Long Island and in Westchester

* $11.10 for rest of New York state ($12.75 for fast-food workers)

“The cost of living is kind of high, so it’s better off that people make a little bit more money so they have more things to do things with,” Midtown resident Ron Brown said.

A new accommodation law will start in March, requiring New York City employers to provide lactation rooms in state buildings open to the public, and also diaper-changing stations must also be available for both men and women.

“Of course I support that, not just as a mother but just society in general,” Harlem resident Laura Foster said. “Children are part of society. Like, let’s help integrate them into society as people, not as a burden.”

Also, say so long to Styrofoam!

Starting Jan. 1, New York City restaurants, stores and food service businesses can no longer sell or serve food in foam containers. In addition, loose fill “packing peanuts” will also banned in the city.

“Yeah, that’s excellent. Save the environment,” one person said.

The new year will bring new laws to New Jersey as well, including a smoking ban at public beaches. Also, state residents will be required to have health insurance or face a fine.