NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio will deliver his annual State of the City address Thursday.

This follows two major announcements made by the mayor this week.

In the lead-up to his address, de Blasio introduced two new initiatives for his administration this year.

“It’s 2019, it’s time to treat people decently,” he said Wednesday.

The mayor announced his goal of making New York City the first in the nation to require employers to provide paid vacation to both full-time and part-time employees.

“It’s time to value people, not just see them as cogs in the machine,” he said.

Most people who work 40 hours a week in the city already receive paid vacation time, but about half a million – around 11 percent of the workforce – do not.

De Blasio is pushing for those people to get 10 paid vacation days, on top of the five paid sick days they already receive.

It would impact businesses with more than five employees. Workers would have to be employed for four months to qualify.

The other proposal the mayor will talk about in his address is what he’s calling the “largest, most comprehensive plan” to ensure health care for everyone.

“Health care is a human right. In this city, we’re going to make that a reality,” he said Tuesday.

De Blasio said his goal is to get the 600,000 New Yorkers without health care – about half undocumented immigrants – access to a primary care doctor and specialty care, prescription drugs and mental health services.

The mayor believes this will be cheaper than having the uninsured go to emergency rooms for care.

The city estimates this will cost approximately $100 million.

As CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reports, there are still many questions that have to be answered about the two proposals, like the cost and eligibility requirements for health care and the impact the vacation time mandate would have on small businesses.