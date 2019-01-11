NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighter Steven Pollard will be laid to rest Friday.

The 30-year-old fell to his death Sunday while responding to a crash on the Mill Basin Bridge in Brooklyn.

Pollard’s funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church in Marine Park.

Hundreds of people lined up to pay their respects during his wake this week.

“It’s hitting close to home today. This is one of our own,” Ladder 170 Capt. Jimmy Quinn said Wednesday.

Fire officials said Pollard was trying to save the two people trapped in the wreckage of the crash when he slipped through a 3-foot gap and fell more than 50 feet.

“Steven just wanted to help people,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

He will be remembered as a son, brother, friend and New York Rangers fan. The team honored him Thursday night with a moment of silence.

See the pregame moment of silence in honor of Blueshirts fan Steven Pollard of the @FDNY and his family. pic.twitter.com/c11Sn7pcu3 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 11, 2019

The Pollard family was built on bravery. His father dedicated more than three decades to the FDNY, and his brother is in his 11th year with the department.

With just a year and a half on the job with Ladder 170, he had so much potential.

“It was his dream, it was in his DNA,” Quinn said.

“This family will always be a part of our family. I hope that knowledge comforts them, and I believe it does,” said Nigro.

CBSN New York will have live coverage of Pollard’s funeral.