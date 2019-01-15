IRVINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and part of the New York State Thruway will close Tuesday morning as crews use explosives to bring down the eastern span of the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions on I-87, I-287 and the surrounding roadways.

“I’m a little concerned about the traffic,” West Nyack resident Bob Paoline told CBS2.

Prepare for delays from approximately 10 to 11 a.m. when New York State Police stop traffic between exits 9 and 11.

Police in Tarrytown and Nyack will have extra officers to direct local traffic, but urge drivers to find alternate routes.

“I just was surprised because it’s a work day, a lot of people travel,” said Isabel Redallack, who works in Nyack.

The controlled demolition was originally scheduled for Saturday but had to be postponed due to high winds.

A spokesperson for the New York State Thruway Authority said Tuesday was the way to go since traffic at 10 a.m. is typically lighter than the rest of the week. Plus, stats for the upcoming holiday weekend show volume will be higher, and there’s snow in the forecast.

Demolition experts will be using explosives to safely lower the 672-foot span, which is expected to take 30 seconds. CBS2 has learned engineers are placing a steel-type net along the bottom of the river beneath the bridge, so it can be easily removed.

Ahead of the bridge coming down, some people snagged posters of the structure to put up.

“We saw more and more people coming in saying, ‘How can I take home a piece of this?'”Piermont Straus owner Laura Straus said.

In just a few hours, the eastern part of the bridge will be history.

Crews are also working with MetroNorth to have minimal impact on the Hudson Line. For more information, click here.